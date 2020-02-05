First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 1.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. 4,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,585. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%.

