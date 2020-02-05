FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,845. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

