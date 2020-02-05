Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives $39.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 385,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,796. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

