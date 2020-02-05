Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $349,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.25. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

