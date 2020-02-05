FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1291 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SKOR opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

