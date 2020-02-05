FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0357

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $14,253.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

