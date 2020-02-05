Folgory Coin Price Tops $12.21 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $193.87 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin token can now be purchased for $12.21 or 0.00129364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00037254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.57 or 0.06053535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037110 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin Token Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.