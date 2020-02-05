Ford Motor (NYSE:F) CEO James P. Hackett Sells 20,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 134,766,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,443,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 40,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor by 38.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. AI Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

