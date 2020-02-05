Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.03. 1,917,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

