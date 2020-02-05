Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $110.88 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,092,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 196,865 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 33.7% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

