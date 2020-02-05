Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $17.31 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $4.32 on Wednesday, reaching $161.56. 1,445,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,499. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

