Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $27.31 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $27,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.68.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.50. 729,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,226. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

