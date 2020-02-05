Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Yum China were worth $57,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,709,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,810,000 after purchasing an additional 186,283 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,845,000 after buying an additional 486,380 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,318,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,323,000 after buying an additional 127,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after buying an additional 285,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,232,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

YUMC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.46. 1,035,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

