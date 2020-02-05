Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 473,466 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 473,466 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.10% of Avnet worth $46,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of AVT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 15,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,479. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.