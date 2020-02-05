Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FRTA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $847.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Forterra’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forterra by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 60.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Forterra by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

