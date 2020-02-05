Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. FBN Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.13.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.08. 1,012,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,210. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

