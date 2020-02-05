Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.12

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 3948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,826 shares of company stock worth $8,453,263 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

