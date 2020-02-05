Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Trading Up 6.4%

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s share price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $7.13, approximately 254,008 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 866% from the average daily volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Forward Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.