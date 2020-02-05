Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.90

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.48, with a volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,023 shares of company stock valued at $606,833. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Franklin Electric by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

