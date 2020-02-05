Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.55 ($0.64) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €37.05 ($43.08). 14,028 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.05.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

