FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 400 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Allstate by 19.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.42.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

