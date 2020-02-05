FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 400 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.48. 259,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

