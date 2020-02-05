FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after buying an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of D traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. 187,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,201. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.