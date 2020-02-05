FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $453,000 Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $187,621,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5,075.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,657 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Anthem by 79.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 165,143 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

ANTM traded up $13.79 on Wednesday, reaching $287.16. The stock had a trading volume of 177,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,498. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.23. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

