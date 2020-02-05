FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CME Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.75. 146,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

