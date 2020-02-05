FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,806. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

