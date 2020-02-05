FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 343,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

