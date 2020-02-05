FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 291,918 Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned 0.58% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

