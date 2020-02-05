FundX Investment Group LLC Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FundX Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,001 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.45. 3,050,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43.

