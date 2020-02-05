FundX Investment Group LLC Invests $1.79 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,008,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,144. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $96.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

