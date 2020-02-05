FundX Investment Group LLC Takes $226,000 Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,499. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 63.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

