FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0011

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $887,646.00 and $5,234.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.25 or 0.02950242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00201476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00137484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Allbit, IDEX, CPDAX, Coinbe, COSS, Token Store, Cobinhood, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

