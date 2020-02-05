FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alacer Gold Corp Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:ASR)

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alacer Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alacer Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Alacer Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE ASR opened at C$5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. Alacer Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$7.66.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

