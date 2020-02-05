FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $55.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,480,290 over the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

