FY2021 EPS Estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHHBY. Cowen assumed coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 1,234,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,876. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $44.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $290.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 142,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

