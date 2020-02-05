Game.com (GTC) Market Cap Tops $4.49 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, BitForex and Gate.io. In the last week, Game.com has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $1.57 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Game.com alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.06003035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00128405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036669 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.