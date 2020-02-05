Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7,140.00

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,140 ($93.92) and last traded at GBX 6,995 ($92.02), with a volume of 75071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,800 ($89.45).

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,440.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,261.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 28.82.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 17600 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 107 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

