GAN (LON:GAN) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

GAN (LON:GAN) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GAN stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 173 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 854,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 million and a P/E ratio of -61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. GAN has a 1-year low of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.35.

In related news, insider Dermot Smurfit sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total value of £372,500 ($490,002.63).

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

