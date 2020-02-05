GAP (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) in a report issued on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut GAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $17.80. 4,240,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.75. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

