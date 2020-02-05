Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $170.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.29.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $154.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.46. Gartner has a 52 week low of $124.77 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,667 shares of company stock worth $6,985,669. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

