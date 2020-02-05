Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GTES stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 692,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

