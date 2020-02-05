Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Price Up 7.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.62, approximately 822,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 323,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

