GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.58 Per Share

GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from GCP Student Living’s previous dividend of $1.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GCP Student Living stock traded up GBX 34.30 ($0.45) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205 ($2.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,258. The company has a market cap of $932.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.85. GCP Student Living has a 52-week low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.10 ($2.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

In other GCP Student Living news, insider David Hunter purchased 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £18,841.30 ($24,784.66).

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

