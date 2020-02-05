General Motors (GM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
General Motors has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Shares of GM stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.
