General Motors (GM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

General Motors has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Motors to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

