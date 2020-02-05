GenesisX Market Capitalization Hits $49,753.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $49,753.00 and $24.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,756,433 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

