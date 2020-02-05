Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.66.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Gentex by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

