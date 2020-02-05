Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Releases Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17), RTT News reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. 4,125,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,199. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 1.63. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

