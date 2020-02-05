Georgetown University Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Georgetown University bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.60. 44,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,767. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $138.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

