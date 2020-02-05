Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.68. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 171,269 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.