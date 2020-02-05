German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

German American Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,449. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.85.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

